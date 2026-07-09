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My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight

If you are not happy with the results of your Philips Hair Straightener, please follow our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8339/00 , HP4666/15 .

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