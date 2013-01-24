Search terms
If you are unable to insert the brew group into your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, set the brew group in neutral position and try to place it back
Before you try to insert the brew group, ensure that it is set in neutral position. The brew group is in neutral position, when the arrow on the yellow cylinder on the side of the brew group is aligned with the black arrow and “N.”. And the yellow hook on the side needs to be on the upright position (see image for reference).
To set the brew group in a neutral position and place it back into the machine follow the steps below:
Note: Instructions may differ depending on your specific espresso machine’s model. For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual.