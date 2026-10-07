My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly

For your epilator to remove your hair properly, its important to hold it at the right angle.



For our corded epilators, it is best to hold the epilator upright at a 90° angle to your skin. For those that are used cordless, it is better to hold the epilator a bit tilted at a 75° angle. For more detailed usage instructions, please check the user manual of your epilator model.



Move the epilating head slowly over the skin while epilating, to allow the discs to catch the hair. For the best result, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth, making sure the head is in full contact with the skin.