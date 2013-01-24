Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful

    If you find that your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is too powerful, you can adjust the intensity settings. Below you will find tips and more information on how you can adjust it.

    First time usage

    If you are using your Sonicare toothbrush for the first time, it is normal to feel more vibration than when using a non-electric toothbrush.

    We advise you to activate the EasyStart setting, which is a feature that gently increases the power over the first 14 brushing sessions to help you get used to electric brushing. 

    To activate the EasyStart feature, see the user manual for step-by-step instructions.
     

    Adjust the intensity setting

    Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush gives you the option to choose between 3 different vibration intensity levels: low, medium and high. To adjust the settings, simply press the mode/intensity button while brushing. 
    1 bar  = low intensity
    2 bars = med intensity
    3 bars = high intensity



    If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

    Other issues

    Noise (1)
    Apps (1)

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, exchanges & replacements
    About Philips
    Contact Philips