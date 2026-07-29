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My Philips Airfryer makes a noise

If your Philips Airfryer makes a noise, please find out below how to simply solve this yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9867/16 , HD9280/91 , HD9904/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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