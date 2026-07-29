My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list

For HD9285, you can personalize the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then long press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.
For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalize the factory presets by:
- Press the preset you want to change.
- Adjust the time and or temperature.
- Press time or temperature button to confirm.
- Press time or temperature button again to back to main menu.
- Press and hold the same preset button for two seconds to save the settings to your favorite. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.
You can also save your favorite preset by using "☆" the favorite button:
- Press the On/Off button to switch on the appliance.
- Press the "☆" favorite button.
- Press the temperature button.
- Select the temperature.
- Press the time button.
- Select the time.
- After selecting the time, press the time button to return to the main menu.
- Press and hold the "☆" favorite button for two seconds to save the settings. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.
- Press the Start button to start the cooking process.
For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, and then long-press the same preset icon again until the device is beeping.
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