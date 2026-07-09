I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product

If you live in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas (excluding the USA and Canada), or Oceania, please click here and search "HQ87" or "USB wall adapter" in the search bar at the top of the page. Note that the search bar at the top of this page is optimized to locate product support information. Therefore, it is important to click the link provided and use the search function on the new page, not this one.



Please also be aware that the adapter may have different product names and model numbers on different versions of the Philips website (e.g. "EU power adapter" or "CP1607/01"). Check the product description, and if "HQ87" is mentioned, it's the correct adapter for your product.