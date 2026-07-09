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I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product

Please refer to the information below if you are unable to find the USB adapter/charger for your Philips device. 

This information refers to the HQ87 adapter for connecting a USB-A charging cable to a power outlet. It is relevant for Philips shaving, grooming, and beauty devices that come with a USB charging cable (including shavers/razors, OneBlade, Head Pro, lady shavers, and all-in-one trimmers).

Availability varies from location to location, so please choose the correct section for your country.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP1924/30 , QP6652/35 , BRL127/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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