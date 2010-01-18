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  • The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display

    LCD monitor

    BDL3215E/00

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    The best all round public signage display

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 81 cm/32" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

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    The best all round public signage display

    for indoor applications

    • 81 cm (32")
    • multimedia
    • HD Ready
    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

    HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

    The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate color display effect.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    VGA Loopthrough

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      81  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      32  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Pixel pitch
      0.511 x 0.511
      Optimum resolution
      1360 x 768 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Composite (RCA) x1
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x1

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      5 x 5
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RS232

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 7 W (8 ohm)

    • Power

      Mains power
      90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 67W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      4.6 cm / 1.81 inch
      Set height (with stand)
      531  mm
      Set height (with stand) (inch)
      20.9  inch
      Set Width
      792  mm
      Product weight
      11.95  kg
      Set depth (with stand)
      205  mm
      Set Height
      487  mm
      Set Depth
      115  mm
      Set depth (with stand) (inch)
      8.1  inch
      Set Width (inch)
      31.2  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      19.2  inch
      Wall Mount
      200x200mm, 400x200 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.5  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      26.35  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      50.000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount

    • Miscellaneous

      Bezel
      metallic anthracite
      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Table top stand
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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