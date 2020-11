60ml espresso

300ml steamed milk

20ml foamed milk

Also known as a ‘cafe au lait’ in Europe, this drink is often just called a ‘latte’ – sometimes spelt as ‘latté’ or ‘lattè’ in English – which literally means ‘milk coffee’. And it’s just that: an espresso with lots of milk which you can easily create on a latte machine. Take care not to order a ‘latte’ in Italy, however – you’ll just end up with a glass of milk!

