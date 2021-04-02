Home
    Philips 5400 Series LatteGo banner product image

    Philips 5400 Series with LatteGo

    The easiest
    way to enjoy 
    moments that matter

    The easiest way to enjoy moments that matter
    Philips 5400 Series LatteGo

    Be the first to review this item

    More coffee moments to savor

    Make 12 types of café quality coffee at home

    Prepare silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo

    Get the perfect taste and aroma every time

    Save your fully customized drink settings

    Easy to use and easier to clean

    12 customizable coffee styles at your fingertips

     

    Choose from 12 delicious fresh bean coffee varieties including: Espresso, Cappuccino, Coffee, Americano, Latte Macchiato, Café au Lait, Café Creama, Ristretto, Flat White, Espresso Lungo, Travel Mug Function, Frothed Milk. This fully automatic espresso machine delivers café quality, fresh bean coffee at home with no hassle. With the Philips 5400 Series with LatteGo, you can prepare up to 12 aromatic coffee specialities using fresh beans and milk.

    Silky smooth milk froth

     

    Top off your coffee with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. Philips LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed for creamy milk at just the right temperature. It is completely hassle-free and our fastest to clean milk system ever*.
    * Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018)

    adjustable ceramic grinder banner

    100% ceramic grinders and AromaExtract for the perfect brew

    Brew high quality, aromatic coffee, every time. The adjustable 100% ceramic grinders have 8 settings for a precision grind, from coarse to ultra-fine while the AromaExtract system ensures the perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*.

     

    * based on 70-82 °C
    lattego animation banner L.gif

    Personalize and save your favorite coffee:

    Café latte, cappuccino, you name it, you can make it yours. Our coffee customizer’s easily adjustable, intuitive settings store your preferred coffee intensities and lengths for the perfect serve, every time. 
    easy to clean banner

    Easy to clean and maintain

    Philips 5400 Series with LatteGo is exceptionally simple to clean. The drip tray and coffee grounds container are dishwasher safe while the LatteGo milk system has just 2 parts, no tubes, and can be cleaned in 15 seconds*.  And our unique AquaClean system makes up to 5,000** cups without the need for descaling.

    *Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).

    ** Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

    Friends sitting around the table, drinking coffee

    Compare and find your LatteGo coffee machine

    Philips 5400 LatteGo

    Philips 5400 Series with LatteGo

    EP5447/94

    • 12 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • Coffee customizer for personalization
    • Colored digital display
    • 4 user profiles to save your recipes
    • 1 guest profile
    • 5 aroma strength settings
    Learn more
    Philips 4300 LatteGo

    Philips 4300 Series with LatteGo

    EP4347/94

    • 8 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • Coffee customizer for personalization
    • Digital display
    • 2 user profiles to save your recipes
    • 1 guest profile
    • 5 aroma strength settings
    Learn more
    Philips 3200 LatteGo

    Philips 3200 Series with LatteGo

    EP3241/54

    • 5 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • MyCoffee Choice for personalization
    • Control panel
    • No user profile
    • No guest profile
    • 3 aroma strength settings
       
    Learn more
    Philips 3200 LatteGo

    Philips 2200 Series with LatteGo

    EP2230/14

    • 5 coffee varieties
    • LatteGo milk system
    • MyCoffee Choice for personalization
    • Control panel
    • No user profile
    • No guest profile
    • 3 aroma strength settings
       
    Learn more
      How can we help you? ​

      Ikona - zadbaj o swój ekspres
      Taking care of your machine​
      Keep your coffee machine in excellent condition. Get tips on cleaning, descaling, water filters, accessories and more.​
      Learn more
      Ikona - rozwiązywanie problemów
      Troubleshooting
      Watch video tutorials and find operating instructions and frequently asked questions about the selected coffee machine.
      Learn more
      Ikona - akcesoria
      Accessories
      Make the most of your coffee machine: discover our milk frothers, water filters, descaling agents and maintenance kits.
      Learn more
      Ikona - zarejestruj swój ekspres
      Register your machine
      Register your coffee maker today and receive the latest information about our products and special offers.
      Register

