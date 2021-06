Before we go into how to take care of your breasts, let’s look at the main causes behind breast pain and sore nipples.

Shallow latch

Sometimes, your baby might not have enough breast tissue in their mouth as they feed. This means that they’re sucking on your nipple and causing pain.

Inverted nipples

Up to 10% of women have inverted or protractile nipples, which can make initiating and establishing breastfeeding a little more difficult than usual.

Mastitis and thrush

Some moms also experience infections such as mastitis or thrush when they breastfeed.

Tongue-tie

Tongue-tie is where the strip of skin connecting your baby’s tongue to the floor of their mouth is shorter than usual. This can make latching more difficult.