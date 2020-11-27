Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Start and end each day with a clean you can actually feel. Sonicare electric toothbrushes use 31,000 brush strokes per minute to gently pulse water between your teeth, breaking up plaque and sweeping it away.
How it works
Gentle pulses of water between your teeth break up plaque and sweep it away.
Choose the brush head that’s best for you. Whether you want to whiten your teeth, remove extra plaque, improve gum health or simply treat your whole smile, Sonicare offers a brush head to fit what you want most.
Flossing is one of those habits that can be difficult to stick to. AirFloss gives you a quick way to clean between your teeth that takes the hassle of string floss away. It gets rid of 99% of plaque in 60 seconds with gentle bursts of mouth wash and air.
How it works
Gentle bursts of air and water remove plaque.
Did you know that 80% of bad breath comes from your tongue? TongueCare+ is designed to remove bacteria from the grooves and ridges of your tongue, and attaches to your toothbrush just like a regular brush head.
How it works
Click on and brush away tongue debris
Whitening your teeth has never been easier. Philips Zoom! gives you the option to whiten your smile with professional take-home or in-office treatments. Prescribed by your dentist, giving you superior teeth whitening results ever time.
The Sonicare for Kids electric toothbrush and interactive App make your child’s brushing time something to look forward to. Join the 98% of parents who report that Sonicare inspires their kids to brush better and longer.
At any age, patients may help improve their overall health by effectively addressing their oral health.”
Dr. Timothy Donley, DDS
You don’t need to guess about the quality of your brushing. By connecting your Sonicare electric toothbrush to the Sonicare app, you’ll receive personalized guidance and tips to improve your technique. The App keeps track of your brushing habits and makes dentist-approved recommendations.