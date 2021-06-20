  • 30 day return guarantee

    SCF151/01 Philips Avent Mini pacifier
    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

    SCF151/01

    How to sterilize Philips Avent soothers

    Soothers and nipple covers are suitable for all forms of sterilization. Sterilize using a Philips Avent Steam Sterilizer or boil in water for 5 minutes. After sterilization, allow to cool for at least 5 minutes, and squeeze out any trapped water from the soother. The display case is not suitable for sterilization.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF151/01 , SCF182/13 , SCF182/12 , SCF151/02 , SCF178/26 , SCF186/27 , SCF186/28 , SCF176/23 , SCF194/01 , SCF194/04 , SCF195/22 , SCF197/22 , SCF196/18 , SCF194/05 , SCF176/24 , SCF194/02 , SCF178/25 , SCF178/28 , SCF178/27 , SCF151/03 , SCF195/06 , SCF195/03 , SCF195/04 , SCF172/18 , SCF172/22 , SCF193/00 , SCD265/01 , SCF195/01 , SCF196/01 , SCF190/06 , SCF192/05 , SCF190/07 , SCD266/01 , SCD267/01 , SCD268/01 , SCF184/63 , SCF184/64 , SCF170/17 , SCF170/18 , SCF176/18 , SCF190/01 , SCF192/04 , SCF190/03 , SCF190/02 , SCF170/19 , SCF170/20 , SCF178/24 , SCF178/23 , SCF176/22 , SCF176/21 , SCF176/20 , SCF174/22 , SCF174/21 , SCF174/20 , SCF170/21 , SCF170/22 , SCF120/01 , SCF133/32 , SCF133/02 , SCF132/32 , SCF132/02 , SCF131/17 , SCF129/12 , SCF129/11 , SCF128/01 , SCF127/17 , SCF125/12 , SCF125/11 , SCF124/01 , SCF123/17 , SCF121/12 , SCF121/11 , SCF120/02 , SCF182/23 , SCF182/24 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

