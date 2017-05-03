1) Press the MENU button and select the CALC CLEAN symbol. Press the ESPRESSO button to enter the descaling procedure.

2) The descaler symbol appears on the display.

3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.

4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the max line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing). Place the water tank back into the machine.