2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: NA330/00, NA341/00, NA331/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Which frozen fries can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean my Philips Airfryer