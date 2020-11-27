Accompanying with the machine there is a colorful recipe book provides ingredient list for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta dishes. The recipe book is full of recipes and inspiration for pasta dishes with the Philips Pasta Maker! Making fresh pasta was complicated and involved lots of hard work, time and skill. Now you can make fresh pastas and noodles of all kinds in minutes with the Philips Pasta Maker.

Download the recipe book