    Enjoy fresh homemade pasta  in 15 minutes


    Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

      the Philips Pasta Maker

       

      Fresh homemade pasta is yours in 15 minutes! The Philips Pasta Maker does it all – just add your ingredients. The machine takes care of the mixing and kneading, then automatically senses when to begin extrusion. Four discs are included for a variety of pasta shapes. With pasta making so easy, you can have fun trying flavorful dough additions such as herbs, spinach and beets.
       

      • Makes 250 g of fresh pasta in 15 minutes.
      • Fully automatic operation from mixing to extruding.
      • Includes four shaping discs for penne, fettuccine, spaghetti and lasagna.
      • Automatically senses when extrusion should start.
      • Includes tool for easy one-push cleaning.
      • Smart storage for discs.
      Makes half pound of pasta
      in just 15 minutes

       

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With powerful and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, the Philips Pasta Maker allows you to make a pound of fresh pasta in just 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade pasta for your family. There’s literally no end to different pasta shapes, colors and flavors that you can make!

      * Use program 1 for 1 cup of flour, program 2 for 2 cups (one cup = 250 g of flour).

      Unique shaping discs  to create various type of pasta

       

      With the machine there are 4 default shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. More shaping discs will come as additional accessory for different type of pasta.

      pastas and noodles!

       

      Accompanying with the machine there is a colorful recipe book provides ingredient list for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta dishes. The recipe book is full of recipes and inspiration for pasta dishes with the Philips Pasta Maker! Making fresh pasta was complicated and involved lots of hard work, time and skill. Now you can make fresh pastas and noodles of all kinds in minutes with the Philips Pasta Maker.

       

      Download the recipe book

      With specially designed cleaning tool for easy One-push cleaning

      1. Before you start cleaning make sure you disconnect the Pasta Maker
      2. Remove dough leftovers before cleaning with water
        Tip: for easy cleaning, freeze spaghetti and fettuccine shaping discs for 2 hours.
      3. Clean the pasta shapes with the One-push cleaning tool, use the flat cleaning tool to clean the small wholes.

