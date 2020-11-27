Fresh homemade pasta is yours in 15 minutes! The Philips Pasta Maker does it all – just add your ingredients. The machine takes care of the mixing and kneading, then automatically senses when to begin extrusion. Four discs are included for a variety of pasta shapes. With pasta making so easy, you can have fun trying flavorful dough additions such as herbs, spinach and beets.
- Makes 250 g of fresh pasta in 15 minutes.
- Fully automatic operation from mixing to extruding.
- Includes four shaping discs for penne, fettuccine, spaghetti and lasagna.
- Automatically senses when extrusion should start.
- Includes tool for easy one-push cleaning.
- Smart storage for discs.