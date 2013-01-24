Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Products

    Brownies

    Servings 9 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
    Desserts and baked goods
    Chocolate
    30-60 minutes
    Vegetarian
    Airfryer
    Flour

    Ingredients

    • 200g butter
    • 100g dark chocolate
    • 100g white chocolate
    • 4 small eggs
    • 200g sugar
    • 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
    • 100g flour
    • 150g pecan nuts, chopped
    • 1 cake tin 20 x 20 cm, greased

    Directions

    • Preheat the oven to 180 oC. Melt half of the butter with the dark chocolate in a thick-bottomed pan, and melt the white chocolate in another pan with the rest of the butter. Leave to cool.
    • Using the mixer, beat the eggs briefly with the sugar and vanilla. Divide the flour into 2 portions and add a pinch of salt to each.
    • Beat half of the egg-sugar mixture through the dark chocolate. Then add in half of the flour and half of the nuts and mix. Do the same with the white chocolate mixture.
    • Pour the white and brown brownie mixture into two different sides of the cake tin. Use a spatula to partially mix the two colours, creating a swirl. Bake the brownies for about 30 minutes. When ready, the surface should be dry to touch.
    Brownies

    Related Recipes

    View all recipes

    Related Products