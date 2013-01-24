Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Products

    Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

    Side dish – 4 portions

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
    Nut-free
    Main courses
    30-60 minutes
    Potatoes
    Airfryer
    Dairy-free
    Fruit
    Gluten-free

    Ingredients

    • 750 g waxy potatoes
    • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
    • 1 small ripe mango, in slices (fresh or canned)
    • 15 g fresh coriander, finely chopped
    • Juice and grated peel of 1/2 lime
    • Freshly ground black pepper

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and cut them into 2 cm thick cubes. Soak the cubes in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
    • Mix the curry powder and the oil in a bowl and coat the potato cubes in this mixture. Transfer the potato cubes to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer.
    • Set the timer to 15-18 minutes and fry the cubes until they are golden brown and done. Turn them every now and again.
    • In the meantime, puree the mango with the coriander, lime peel, and lime juice in a blender and add salt and pepper to taste.Serve the potato cubes with the salsa. Delicious with roasted chicken or steamed fish.
    Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

    Related Recipes

    View all recipes

    Related Products