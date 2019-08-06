Homemade Fries | Philips

Search terms

    Homemade fries

    Each portion contains: 715 kJ/170kcal 4 g protein 6 g fat of which 3 g saturated 25 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Lactose-free
    Main courses
    30-60 minutes
    Potatoes
    Dairy-free
    Airfryer
    Gluten-free

    Ingredients

    • 1.2 kg floury potatoes
    • 1 tbsp (olive) oil
    • salt to taste

    Directions

    • Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, 8 mm thick French fries. (You can use a French fries cutter for this.)
    • Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly, then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
    • Preheat the Airfryer to 160°C.
    • Put the fries in a large bowl, drizzle with the oil and toss to coat them. Transfer them to the Airfryer basket. Slide the basket into the Airfryerand set the timer for 16 minutes.
    • When the timer rings, slide out the basket and shake the fries. Adjust the temperature to 180°C and set the timer for another 12 minutes.
    • After 6 minutes, slide out the basket and shake the fries again.
    • Fry until the timer rings and the fries are golden brown. Sprinkle with salt and serve on a platter.
