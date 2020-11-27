AirFloss Pro

Search terms
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
