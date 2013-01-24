Home
    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco 6000 series

    Electric shaver

    6955XL/18
    Norelco
    • Close and easy Close and easy Close and easy
      Philips Norelco 6000 series Electric shaver

6955XL/18

      6955XL/18
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      • Replacement heads
      • Reflex Action system
      • Pop-up trimmer
      • Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Philips Norelco 6000 series Electric shaver

      Philips Norelco 6000 series Electric shaver

        A close and comfortable Philips Norelco electrics shaver 6955XL/18 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        Pop-up trimmer

        Pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Replacement heads

        For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          35 minutes
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 8 hours

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240  V

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ56

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

