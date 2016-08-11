Search terms
X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style
The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamp provides the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights. The featured AirFlux optimal thermal design ensures an ultra-long service life. Register your product for our 3-year limited warranty. See all benefits
AirFlux Optimal thermal design ensures constant cooling of the LED, to maintain the highest light performance and a longer lifetime. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps deliver the same light as traditional halogen bulbs, but unlike halogens, the LED Fog lamps are built to deliver a projected service life of 12 years. You'll likely never have to replace them again! The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog is part of our 3 year warranty program. For more information on the AirFlux technology, the lifetime and the 3-year limited-warranty program, please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com
We are so confident in our X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps that we have backed them with the Philips 3-year limited warranty. Easy warranty registration in 3 steps only. Please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com for more information and to download the warranty registration form.
Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps' bright white 6000K color temperature gives your fog lights the perfect color match for today's high performance headlights including Xenon headlights, LED headlights, and the bright white Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade car headlight bulbs. The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog offers the best light performance and a unique light design for superior driving experience and style.
Our patented SafeBeam technology creates a similar beam pattern as a standard halogen fog lamp. The light from Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps is directed at the roadway, not into the eyes of other drivers to ensure maximum road safety. For more information on the beam pattern and SafeBeam technology, please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com
Easy installation and fits over 80% of fog luminaires using H8/H11/H16 halogen bulbs that are available in the market today. Please check that this product can be installed on your car prior to purchase.
