AirFlux Optimal thermal design ensures constant cooling of the LED, to maintain the highest light performance and a longer lifetime. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps deliver the same light as traditional halogen bulbs, but unlike halogens, the LED Fog lamps are built to deliver a projected service life of 12 years. You'll likely never have to replace them again! The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog is part of our 3 year warranty program. For more information on the AirFlux technology, the lifetime and the 3-year limited-warranty program, please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com