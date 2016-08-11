Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car lights

    X-tremeVision LED

    Fog Lamp

    78719719
    • X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp

      78719719

      X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style

      The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamp provides the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights. The featured AirFlux optimal thermal design ensures an ultra-long service life. Register your product for our 3-year limited warranty. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp

      X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style

      The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamp provides the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights. The featured AirFlux optimal thermal design ensures an ultra-long service life. Register your product for our 3-year limited warranty. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style

      The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamp provides the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights. The featured AirFlux optimal thermal design ensures an ultra-long service life. Register your product for our 3-year limited warranty. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp

      X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style

      The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamp provides the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights. The featured AirFlux optimal thermal design ensures an ultra-long service life. Register your product for our 3-year limited warranty. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X-tremeVision LED

        X-tremeVision LED

        Fog Lamp

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        X-tremeVision LED Fog - Maximum visibility & style

        Bright white 6000K high power LEDs

        • LED replacement for fog bulb
        • Twin pack
        • 12V
        • H8/H11/H16

        AirFlux Optimal thermal design for a longer lifetime

        AirFlux Optimal thermal design ensures constant cooling of the LED, to maintain the highest light performance and a longer lifetime. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps deliver the same light as traditional halogen bulbs, but unlike halogens, the LED Fog lamps are built to deliver a projected service life of 12 years. You'll likely never have to replace them again! The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog is part of our 3 year warranty program. For more information on the AirFlux technology, the lifetime and the 3-year limited-warranty program, please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com

        Easy registration for the 3-year limited warranty program

        We are so confident in our X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps that we have backed them with the Philips 3-year limited warranty. Easy warranty registration in 3 steps only. Please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com for more information and to download the warranty registration form.

        Perfect color match

        Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps' bright white 6000K color temperature gives your fog lights the perfect color match for today's high performance headlights including Xenon headlights, LED headlights, and the bright white Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade car headlight bulbs. The Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog offers the best light performance and a unique light design for superior driving experience and style.

        SafeBeam technology, a Patented beam pattern design

        Our patented SafeBeam technology creates a similar beam pattern as a standard halogen fog lamp. The light from Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog lamps is directed at the roadway, not into the eyes of other drivers to ensure maximum road safety. For more information on the beam pattern and SafeBeam technology, please visit www.philipsxtremevisionled.com

        Direct replacement for H8/H11/H16 halogen fog bulbs

        Easy installation and fits over 80% of fog luminaires using H8/H11/H16 halogen bulbs that are available in the market today. Please check that this product can be installed on your car prior to purchase.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          • Bright white
          • 6000K high power LED Fog lamp
          Product type
          Front fog

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Front fog
          Base
          • PGJ19-1
          • PGJ19-2
          • PGJ19-3
          Range
          X-tremeVision LED
          Type
          • H8
          • H11
          • H16

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          9.3  W

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          White 6000  K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          12 years

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12834UNIX2
          Ordering code
          78719719

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity in box
          X2
          EAN1
          046678719714

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products