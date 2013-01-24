Home
    Maximum Performance
      X-tremeVision upgrade headlight bulb

      9006XVB2

      Maximum Performance

      Boost your vision with X-tremeVision that offers up to 100% more vision.* This makes Philips X-tremeVision a perfect choice for drivers who want to see farther. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision upgrade headlight bulb

      Maximum Performance

      Boost your vision with X-tremeVision that offers up to 100% more vision.* This makes Philips X-tremeVision a perfect choice for drivers who want to see farther. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results.

      Maximum Performance

      Boost your vision with X-tremeVision that offers up to 100% more vision.* This makes Philips X-tremeVision a perfect choice for drivers who want to see farther. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision upgrade headlight bulb

      Maximum Performance

      Boost your vision with X-tremeVision that offers up to 100% more vision.* This makes Philips X-tremeVision a perfect choice for drivers who want to see farther. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

        Maximum Performance

        Up to 100% more vision: maximum light output

        • Type of lamp: 9006
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        • safety

        Maximum driving comfort and safety

        X-tremeVision provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For over 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.

        Replace your headlights in pairs for more safety

        Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Putting in a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.

        Philips X-tremeVision headlights are DOT compliant

        Made for drivers who want to see farther, X-tremeVision offers maximum comfort and safety.

        For drivers who want to see farther

        Based on a unique filament design and optimized geometry, X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          300+ hrs

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          P22d
          DOT Compliant
          YES
          Range
          X-tremeVision
          Type of lamp
          9006

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More Vision
          Product highlight
          Up to 100% more vision
          Product type
          Headlights

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          3400  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9006XVB2
          Ordering code
          77717532

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          046677717537
          Packaging type
          Twin pack

