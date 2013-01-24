Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Intelligent purification
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Intelligent purification
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode See all benefits
Intelligent purification
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Intelligent purification
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode See all benefits
Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and a Night sense mode that automatically turns down the lights and fan speed when the room is dark. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 4 manual modes. Choose one of four different speed settings: from the extra-quiet 'Speed 1' to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.
The Philip Air Purifier has been designed for small to medium rooms, such as a bedroom. It is recommended for rooms up to 200 sq ft.
To protect your air quality, the purifier warns you in advance when the filters are wearing out and then shuts down the appliance automatically in the event of an exhausted filter.
With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 is proven to reduce allergens, odors, and VOCs. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.
In real-time, AeraSense shows you the IAI index via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display is an index of the indoor air quality. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality).
Performance
Features
Design and finishing
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
Sustainability
Service
FY1413/40
FY1410/40