2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRE610/00
For legs, body and face
1 accessory
Cordless and rechargeable
S-shaped handle design
The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Awards
3.5
of 5
28
Reviews
Bucky2
12/12/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator.
Great epilator and very happy with the results. Thought it did a better job using it dry over wet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Deanna
31/07/2018
Canada
Fantastic for fine hairs
I recently purchased the Philips Satinelle Advanced epilator because I had to replace my previous Philips epilator that broke (my bad). I expected to purchase the same unit that I previously owned when I spotted the model that marketed itself as being better for fine hair. I figured I would give it a shot and I am thrilled that I did. I couldn't believe how much better this unit was at grabbing the tiny, fine, blonde hairs on my leg that only I can see, but drive me nuts! I have used this item on my face for the peach fuzz and my underarms as well. It does exactly what I need it to do and I believe it does it faster than the previous unit because I don't have to back over the same spots repeatedly. My only complaint is that the attachments that I have for my previous unit do not fit this model. I won't replace them, but that sadly just makes them garbage for the landfill. I wish that Philips would make these items more interchangeable. Otherwise, I am happy to have found the product and would recommend it for anyone with fine hair that struggles with hair removal.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Binner
02/11/2017
Canada
Easy to use, straight out of the box!
Philips gave me the opportunity to try the Philips Satinelle advanced epilator. I was excited when it arrived, but when I opened the box, the shaver fell onto the floor. I thought it broke because a piece fell off. Luckily, it wasn’t broken and the piece snapped right back on. It wasn’t difficult to figure out how the piece went back on. I was able to put it back together without reading the instructions. However, I read the instructions anyway to make sure I used it correctly. I found that this product takes some time to get used to, but after getting used to it, it does the job. It hurts a bit but once you get used to the feeling, it’s not so bad. Short hairs are more difficult to get. I found that I needed to let the hair grow a bit longer and my hair grows very slowly. I have very fine, blonde leg hairs as well. I was able to shave my legs on all the charge it had straight out of the box. I never had to charge it mid-use. I didn’t have to press down hard to get it to do the job. I like having the option to shave my legs dry. This product works well on wet or dry skin. I don’t like the feeling of a razor on dry skin but this product works well for that situation. It is nice to have the option of shaving dry skin. I didn’t find that I had to go over the same spot very much but it was necessary to go over it more than just once. I do like how you don’t have to shave as often when using this product. It’s also safer than a razor. No more razor cuts! I accidentally got this razor caught on my clothing though. Luckily, it turned off immediately before any fabric could get really caught in the device, and I was able to continue using it. I got into the routine of using this product on a regular basis and I’m quite happy with it. I would recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator