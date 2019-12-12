Philips gave me the opportunity to try the Philips Satinelle advanced epilator. I was excited when it arrived, but when I opened the box, the shaver fell onto the floor. I thought it broke because a piece fell off. Luckily, it wasn’t broken and the piece snapped right back on. It wasn’t difficult to figure out how the piece went back on. I was able to put it back together without reading the instructions. However, I read the instructions anyway to make sure I used it correctly. I found that this product takes some time to get used to, but after getting used to it, it does the job. It hurts a bit but once you get used to the feeling, it’s not so bad. Short hairs are more difficult to get. I found that I needed to let the hair grow a bit longer and my hair grows very slowly. I have very fine, blonde leg hairs as well. I was able to shave my legs on all the charge it had straight out of the box. I never had to charge it mid-use. I didn’t have to press down hard to get it to do the job. I like having the option to shave my legs dry. This product works well on wet or dry skin. I don’t like the feeling of a razor on dry skin but this product works well for that situation. It is nice to have the option of shaving dry skin. I didn’t find that I had to go over the same spot very much but it was necessary to go over it more than just once. I do like how you don’t have to shave as often when using this product. It’s also safer than a razor. No more razor cuts! I accidentally got this razor caught on my clothing though. Luckily, it turned off immediately before any fabric could get really caught in the device, and I was able to continue using it. I got into the routine of using this product on a regular basis and I’m quite happy with it. I would recommend this product.