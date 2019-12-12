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  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
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  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry epilator

BRE610/00

3.5
| (28) Reviews

1 award

Firmly grips even fine hairs
The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 1 accessory.
See all benefits

Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

Firmly grips even fine hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • 1 accessory

  • Cordless and rechargeable

  • S-shaped handle design

S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

28

Reviews

12/12/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator.

Great epilator and very happy with the results. Thought it did a better job using it dry over wet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

31/07/2018

Canada

Canada

Fantastic for fine hairs

I recently purchased the Philips Satinelle Advanced epilator because I had to replace my previous Philips epilator that broke (my bad). I expected to purchase the same unit that I previously owned when I spotted the model that marketed itself as being better for fine hair. I figured I would give it a shot and I am thrilled that I did. I couldn't believe how much better this unit was at grabbing the tiny, fine, blonde hairs on my leg that only I can see, but drive me nuts! I have used this item on my face for the peach fuzz and my underarms as well. It does exactly what I need it to do and I believe it does it faster than the previous unit because I don't have to back over the same spots repeatedly. My only complaint is that the attachments that I have for my previous unit do not fit this model. I won't replace them, but that sadly just makes them garbage for the landfill. I wish that Philips would make these items more interchangeable. Otherwise, I am happy to have found the product and would recommend it for anyone with fine hair that struggles with hair removal.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

02/11/2017

Canada

Canada

Easy to use, straight out of the box!

Philips gave me the opportunity to try the Philips Satinelle advanced epilator. I was excited when it arrived, but when I opened the box, the shaver fell onto the floor. I thought it broke because a piece fell off. Luckily, it wasn’t broken and the piece snapped right back on. It wasn’t difficult to figure out how the piece went back on. I was able to put it back together without reading the instructions. However, I read the instructions anyway to make sure I used it correctly. I found that this product takes some time to get used to, but after getting used to it, it does the job. It hurts a bit but once you get used to the feeling, it’s not so bad. Short hairs are more difficult to get. I found that I needed to let the hair grow a bit longer and my hair grows very slowly. I have very fine, blonde leg hairs as well. I was able to shave my legs on all the charge it had straight out of the box. I never had to charge it mid-use. I didn’t have to press down hard to get it to do the job. I like having the option to shave my legs dry. This product works well on wet or dry skin. I don’t like the feeling of a razor on dry skin but this product works well for that situation. It is nice to have the option of shaving dry skin. I didn’t find that I had to go over the same spot very much but it was necessary to go over it more than just once. I do like how you don’t have to shave as often when using this product. It’s also safer than a razor. No more razor cuts! I accidentally got this razor caught on my clothing though. Luckily, it turned off immediately before any fabric could get really caught in the device, and I was able to continue using it. I got into the routine of using this product on a regular basis and I’m quite happy with it. I would recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator

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