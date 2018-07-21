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  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry epilator

BRE630/00

4.2
| (52) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Firmly grips even fine hairs
The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grap even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 5 accessories for personalized beauty routine.
See all benefits

Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

Firmly grips even fine hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • 5 accessories

  • Cordless and rechargeable

  • S-shaped handle design

S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

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4.2

of 5

52

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

21/07/2018

US

US

excellent product

very less pain,easy to use for beginners, battery last long.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

03/08/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Works Great! Doesn't Hurt (at least it didn't hurt me)

I love this thing. Works great and it didn't hurt at all. Love the attachments and this really helps keep me hair free!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

17/02/2017

US

US

Best Epilator I've Tried!!

I received this product as a free sample to try and review. I want to make it clear that the fact that it was free does not affect my opinion of the product. Since I have used different epilators for many years, I am very experienced in what to expect for such a product and have a basis by which to compare it. Overall, I was very impressed with this epilator. I frankly did not expect it to perform as well as it does. Here are some of the high points of my experience: 1. The appearance of the epilator is white with a satin purple section at the top. The product looks very ladylike and will look pretty even if left out on your counter. However, if you prefer, a white drawstring bag comes with it for storage. 2. The epilator is not too heavy and is easy to hold in your hand since it is curved. I also found it especially nice that the part which touches your skin with the `tweezers` is also slightly curved, so it goes over your skin easily and smoothly. There are also some raised lines on the sides of the handle that help you grip the device more easily. 3. I found the `ouch` factor with this epilator to be much less than what I was used to with my old ones. It does not hurt to use, even though it is pulling hairs out from the roots. It also has two speeds so you can go slower on more tender areas. 4. The charge on the epilator lasted for longer than what I am used to as well. After a month, I only needed to charge it once and charging it with the provided adapter is quick (about 1.5 hours). Of course, since the hair is being pulled from the roots, it does not grow in as quickly as shaving, meaning I did not have to use the epilator constantly. I also love the fact that the epilator is cordless, since reaching different parts of your body with a corded one can be so much more difficult. 5. The epilator comes with a number of accessories: a massage cap and two caps that are used for the face and tender areas. These cut down the area exposed to the tweezers for more comfort and for tighter areas. It also comes with the adapter for charging and a brush for cleaning. Finally, a shaving head is included if you wish to shave instead of epilating. This makes the device very versatile since you have two devices in one. 6. One of new features I love that I have never had on an epilator before is a light that comes on when you are using the device. This makes it much easier to see the hairs that you are pulling. There is also a light that indicates when the battery is charging (white for charging) and orange when the battery is running low during epilation. In conclusion, this epilator has many features my old ones did not have, is comfortable and easy to use, and is versatile I absolutely love it!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE630/50 Wet & Dry epilator

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