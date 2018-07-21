I received this product as a free sample to try and review. I want to make it clear that the fact that it was free does not affect my opinion of the product. Since I have used different epilators for many years, I am very experienced in what to expect for such a product and have a basis by which to compare it. Overall, I was very impressed with this epilator. I frankly did not expect it to perform as well as it does. Here are some of the high points of my experience: 1. The appearance of the epilator is white with a satin purple section at the top. The product looks very ladylike and will look pretty even if left out on your counter. However, if you prefer, a white drawstring bag comes with it for storage. 2. The epilator is not too heavy and is easy to hold in your hand since it is curved. I also found it especially nice that the part which touches your skin with the `tweezers` is also slightly curved, so it goes over your skin easily and smoothly. There are also some raised lines on the sides of the handle that help you grip the device more easily. 3. I found the `ouch` factor with this epilator to be much less than what I was used to with my old ones. It does not hurt to use, even though it is pulling hairs out from the roots. It also has two speeds so you can go slower on more tender areas. 4. The charge on the epilator lasted for longer than what I am used to as well. After a month, I only needed to charge it once and charging it with the provided adapter is quick (about 1.5 hours). Of course, since the hair is being pulled from the roots, it does not grow in as quickly as shaving, meaning I did not have to use the epilator constantly. I also love the fact that the epilator is cordless, since reaching different parts of your body with a corded one can be so much more difficult. 5. The epilator comes with a number of accessories: a massage cap and two caps that are used for the face and tender areas. These cut down the area exposed to the tweezers for more comfort and for tighter areas. It also comes with the adapter for charging and a brush for cleaning. Finally, a shaving head is included if you wish to shave instead of epilating. This makes the device very versatile since you have two devices in one. 6. One of new features I love that I have never had on an epilator before is a light that comes on when you are using the device. This makes it much easier to see the hairs that you are pulling. There is also a light that indicates when the battery is charging (white for charging) and orange when the battery is running low during epilation. In conclusion, this epilator has many features my old ones did not have, is comfortable and easy to use, and is versatile I absolutely love it!!!