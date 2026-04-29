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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator
Discontinued
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BRE630/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (8)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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