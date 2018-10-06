2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRE635/00
For legs, body and face
Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
S-shaped handle design
+5 accessories
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Awards
3.8
of 5
176
Reviews
Faith
06/10/2018
Canada
Great for fine hair
Having been using epilators for years, I now have very fine hair on my legs. While the Philips Satinelle does not catch every hair on the first pass, it still does a very good job.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE612/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE612/00 Wet & Dry epilator
ShaunaBanonna
01/11/2017
Canada
Wonderful
I received the Philips Shaver to review and I was very excited to try it. There are multiple attachments for different needs. A huge bonus in my opinion is that the unit is cordless. It is also wet/dry meaning you can use it in the shower. I would definitely recommend this to a friend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Elsa
31/10/2017
Canada
Great epilator with many improvements
Philips asked me to try their Santinelle advanced epilator. I had an old one and this unit has many improvements. I love the wet and dry function. I can use it in the shower so it’s less messy, and the light was really great to see all the fine hair. Most importantly, this epilator is very gentle. It did not hurt as much! I love the caps for use on facial hair. Did not have that before and this will be very useful for me. I don’t have much free time to go to a salon so now I can take care of my hair at home. Love this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator