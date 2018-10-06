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  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry epilator

BRE635/00

3.8
| (176) Reviews

1 award

Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods.
See all benefits

2 hair removal routines

Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs

  • S-shaped handle design

  • +5 accessories

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head

Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

176

Reviews

06/10/2018

Canada

Canada

Great for fine hair

Having been using epilators for years, I now have very fine hair on my legs. While the Philips Satinelle does not catch every hair on the first pass, it still does a very good job.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE612/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE612/00 Wet & Dry epilator

01/11/2017

Canada

Canada

Wonderful

I received the Philips Shaver to review and I was very excited to try it. There are multiple attachments for different needs. A huge bonus in my opinion is that the unit is cordless. It is also wet/dry meaning you can use it in the shower. I would definitely recommend this to a friend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator

31/10/2017

Canada

Canada

Great epilator with many improvements

Philips asked me to try their Santinelle advanced epilator. I had an old one and this unit has many improvements. I love the wet and dry function. I can use it in the shower so it’s less messy, and the light was really great to see all the fine hair. Most importantly, this epilator is very gentle. It did not hurt as much! I love the caps for use on facial hair. Did not have that before and this will be very useful for me. I don’t have much free time to go to a salon so now I can take care of my hair at home. Love this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE640/00 Wet & Dry epilator

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