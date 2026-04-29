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2 year warranty

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All series

Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

Support

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry epilator

BRE635/00

Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 April 2022

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 543.8 kB
  • 24 April 2022

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