Philips gave me the opportunity to try the Philips Satinelle Advance epilator and it is fantastic. I have been using other's brand epilator many years. I have to say Philips has done a great job with this device. The Satinelle is sleek, small enough to hold in your hand. It can be use either wet or dry. It is not loud which I like very much. It grabbed all the fine hair on my upper lip and under my chin. I only need to use this device a couple times a week on my underarm and facial area. I don't have to spend time worrying about having facial hair. It help boost my self-confident. It could be a bit painful at first when you are using the epilator for the first time because your skin needs to get use to it. After the 3rd time of use, you hardly notice any un-comfort. I would totally recommend this product to my girlfriends.