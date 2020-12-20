2 year warranty
Discontinued
For legs, body and face
Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
4 body care routines
+ 8 accessories
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal
4.2
of 5
93
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
lollien
20/12/2020
US
Very helpful!
This is a great product! I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE648/00 Wet & Dry epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE648/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Xsape
21/09/2020
US
I love it
It works very well, leaving the skin soft and without irritation. Definitely fulfilled all my expectations
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE650/50 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE650/50 Wet & Dry epilator
RichaP
19/07/2018
US
Useful,sleek and effective!!
I received this product in exchange for my unbiased opinion. Pros 1) The first thing I liked about the new Satinelle Prestige Cordless Wet & Dry epilator was that it is cordless. It definitely adds to the portability and less of cord hassles. I have used Philips epilator earlier and I always had a corded one, so this was a welcome change. The battery lasts quite a bit, I charged mine over a week back and it still has charge though I have used it. It has 2 speeds, of which I mostly used the higher one as I felt that was more effective and less painful. 2) Also it is a wet and dry one so I don't have to worry about the skin being dry before epilating. However, I did find it easier to epilate on a dry skin. For people using an epilator for the first time, it might hurt a bit, but I was okay with it. 3) The epilator results are good, it does give smooth skin on the hands and legs. However the hair needs to be long enough for better results. I epilated some short hair and could feel hair stubs on my hand for a few days, which softened as the hair grew back. 4) The shaving head is good for underarms and bikini line, gives smooth results. 5) The size is portable and very easy to hold. It has 8 pieces and the pouch which is nice. 5) The exfoliator is good with soft bristles which do not hurt and do a good job of cleaning the skin. 6) The heads can be changed easily. It does give a buzzing sound which will be audible in a quiet place, so limited privacy while using it. Cons: 1) While the portability is good, the shaving/epilating head base is pretty small and covers a small area at a time. Hence it is time consuming to cover every part of the body. 2) I wish the pouch was atleast a couple of inches bigger on all sides, definitely does not fit all the parts comfortably. 3) The massager is hardly effective, does not do much. 4) The epilator worked fine in removing hair from the face but it left an itchy feeling for the whole day so I would rather not use it the next time on the face. Overall a great product to have, saves salon time and money, is easy to carry, does not take a lot of space, and gives peace of mind in all situations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE648/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Prestige BRE648/00 Wet & Dry epilator
IF Design Award 2016