I received this product in exchange for my unbiased opinion. I have never used an epilator before so I was really excited to try it! I do know that I hate having to shave my legs every few days. I took everything out of the box to familiarize myself with the product and read the instructions. There was a lot to take in but its really pretty easy once you understand how to use it. Attaching the pieces wasn`t hard but I did get alittle confused trying to figure out how to put on some of the caps because the directions weren`t that clear on that part. Once I figured it out I was ready to start! It has been almost 2 weeks since I first started using it but its really important that you exfoliate you skin before to prevent ingrown hairs! In the box that I received there was an attachment to exfoliate and also to massage. I did use both of those before I started to epilate. I did not use any of the caps or the trimmer yet. If you don`t do it in the shower you should also put warm compresses on your skin to open up your pores so it would be easier to remove the hair. Also it works better if you stretch your skin while epilating. The first place I used it was my legs. Its very loud when you turn it on but you will get used to it. There are 2 settings to chose from. Speed 2 is the most efficient. My first reaction was ow! At first it feels like when you tweeze your eyebrows, but after a while it was fine. I loved the way it took off the hair it was really amazing! The only problems that I had was that it didn`t work that well going around my knees and there were a few stubborn hairs that just wouldn`t come out. You might have to go over those a few times. They did say you should epilate at night just incase there might be some redness that will go away by the morning. I did not have any redness. I went back the next morning to get some of the hairs that I might have missed. I was extremely happy with the results! The hairs grew back much slower than shaving! I will never use a razor on my legs again! I would definitely recommend this product! What`s great about this product is that you can use it both wet/dry! The one thing I would love is if they gave you an attachment to use for the knees!