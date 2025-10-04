2 year warranty
Discontinued
0.2mm precision settings
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 90min use/1hr charge
Lift & Trim PRO system
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2mm increments.
Awards
4.4
of 5
145
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Donaldnuck
04/10/2025
Canada
Hits all 4 corners!
Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.
Pros
Too many to list
Cons
Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Seguro
20/12/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Absolutely satisfied
I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.
Pros
ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks
Cons
When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
AAJT
20/06/2023
Canada
Great Trimmer
Works efficiently as required, great functionality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Versus its Philips predecessor