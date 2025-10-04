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  • One pass even trim
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  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
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  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim
  • One pass even trim

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard trimmer

BT5502/15

4.4
| (145) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

One pass even trim
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.
See all benefits

2x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

One pass even trim

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • Up to 90min use/1hr charge

  • Lift & Trim PRO system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2mm increments.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3620246

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

145

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

04/10/2025

Canada

Canada

Hits all 4 corners!

Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.

Pros

Too many to list

Cons

Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

20/12/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Absolutely satisfied

I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.

Pros

ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks

Cons

When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

20/06/2023

Canada

Canada

Great Trimmer

Works efficiently as required, great functionality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor