    BT7500/15
      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

        • 0.5mm precision settings
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • Up to 75 min use/ 1 hr charge
        • High performance vacuum system
        Optimized airflow for a mess-free trim

        Optimized airflow for a mess-free trim

        The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer comes with 50% stronger, improved airflow*. The powerful vacuum captures up to 95% of cut hair**, giving you a mess-free trim.

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble in one  stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

        20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

        20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

        Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard to reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.

        Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Up to 75 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 75 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.

        Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

        Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

        Once you are done trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery level indicator
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Rinseable blades and guards

        • Power system

          5 min quick charge
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Finishing
          Soft touch

        • Power

          Run time
          Up to 75 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Precision trimmer
          Yes
          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

              • Versus its Philips predecessor
              • *Tested in lab environment on hair mats

