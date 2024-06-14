2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7500/15
0.5mm precision settings
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 75 min use/ 1 hr charge
High performance vacuum system
The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
3.0
of 5
57
Reviews
14/06/2024
Canada
Perfect
Getting harder to find this unit. Dropped the first one on tile floor and broke it. Been using this to shave my head & beard for the last 4 years, it’s perfect. Although the vacuum feature works much better on head hair, no mess to sweep up on the floor. If your follicles resemble that of Jason Statham from the neck up, this is the best bet.
Pros
Charges fast & lasts very long. Perfect for beard and head.
Cons
Hard to find.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
AGT52
04/03/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Great Beard trimmer
Has a vacuum hair collection system, the only type I will buy. It's been several years now that I have had the trimmer. Still holds a good charge. The blade is still remarkablely sharrp. It is starting to make that tired sound. Bearings I suspect. I will run it until it stops running. Many next spring is when I will buy another Philips.
Pros
Vacuum system. Fits very well in the hand. Designed well.
Cons
Bearing sound issue. Should be a heavy duty bearing Unit in there.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Lida101
29/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Trimming is now quicker and easier.
The vacuum makes after cleaning so easy. The size settings has all the ranges for my beard styling. Charges in a minute.
Pros
Has all size seatings needed. Charges in a minute. Phillip's support and services is great. It came without pouch but Phillips was happy to send me one for free.
Cons
Nothing yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Versus its Philips predecessor
Tested in lab environment on hair mats