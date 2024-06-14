ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer

Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7500/15

3
| (57) Reviews
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim.
See all benefits

Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • Up to 75 min use/ 1 hr charge

  • High performance vacuum system

Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

Improved airflow for a mess-free trim

The high performance vacuum system of the Philips beard trimmer 7000 provides 50% stronger, improved airflow* to capture up to 95% of cut hair**, and give you a mess-free trim.

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

57

Reviews

14/06/2024

Canada

Canada

Perfect

Getting harder to find this unit. Dropped the first one on tile floor and broke it. Been using this to shave my head & beard for the last 4 years, it’s perfect. Although the vacuum feature works much better on head hair, no mess to sweep up on the floor. If your follicles resemble that of Jason Statham from the neck up, this is the best bet.

Pros

Charges fast & lasts very long. Perfect for beard and head.

Cons

Hard to find.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

04/03/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great Beard trimmer

Has a vacuum hair collection system, the only type I will buy. It's been several years now that I have had the trimmer. Still holds a good charge. The blade is still remarkablely sharrp. It is starting to make that tired sound. Bearings I suspect. I will run it until it stops running. Many next spring is when I will buy another Philips.

Pros

Vacuum system. Fits very well in the hand. Designed well.

Cons

Bearing sound issue. Should be a heavy duty bearing Unit in there.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

29/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Trimming is now quicker and easier.

The vacuum makes after cleaning so easy. The size settings has all the ranges for my beard styling. Charges in a minute.

Pros

Has all size seatings needed. Charges in a minute. Phillip's support and services is great. It came without pouch but Phillips was happy to send me one for free.

Cons

Nothing yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7500/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor

  2. Tested in lab environment on hair mats