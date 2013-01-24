Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Coffee

    3100 series

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP3360/14
    Overall Rating / 5
    • One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way
      -{discount-value}

      3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP3360/14
      Overall Rating / 5

      One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

      Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug. See all benefits

      3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

      One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

      Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug. See all benefits

      One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

      Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug. See all benefits

      3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

      One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

      Get your perfect espresso and cappuccino from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot cappuccino is a one-touch job, thanks to the Integrated milk jug. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all super-automatic-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        3100 series

        3100 series

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        One touch espresso and cappuccino exactly your way

        Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

        • 5 Beverages
        • Integrated milk carafe
        • Black
        • AquaClean
        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

        Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

        One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

        Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

        Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

        Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

        Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

        Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

        Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

        The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

        Smooth milk foam from the carafe frother

        Smooth milk foam from the carafe frother

        Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

        Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

        Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

        Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

        Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

        Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

        The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Milk Solution
          Integrated Milk Carafe
          User Interface
          Basic Display

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.5  L
          Capacity waste container
          15  servings
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Max. cup height
          152  mm
          Voltage
          230  V
          Color & Finishing
          Black
          Cord length
          >100  cm
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Access from the top
          Weight of product
          7.2  kg
          Product dimensions
          215 x 330 x 429  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          250  g
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          No
          User Profiles
          1
          Temperature settings
          3
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Hot water
          • Cappuccino
          • Coffee
          • Milk froth
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips