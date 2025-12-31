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  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy
  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy
  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy
  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy
  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy
  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy

Discontinued

S-bagAnti-Allergy Dust Bags

FC8022/04

s-bag® Anti-Allergy
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
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Better filtration, ideal for allergy sufferers

s-bag® Anti-Allergy

  • 4 x dust bags

  • One standard fits all

  • Anti-allergy filtration

A universal standard for an easy choice

A universal standard for an easy choice

The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

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