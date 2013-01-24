Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits
Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits
disposable dust bag
Philips shop price
Total:
The Philips HEPA Anti-Allergy s-bag has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this s-bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality helps people who suffer from allergies to improve their quality of life. The quality seal has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.
s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.
The new material is providing a filtration level at HEPA 10 that is verified by the Swedish Test Institute, SP. Although the filtration capacity is improved the clogging performance is maintained, thanks to the fine fibre distribution in the material. Higher levels of filtration normally has a negative impact on the clogging performance.
Synthetic dust bag for longer performance and better filtration than paper bags.
No contact with the dust thanks to the patented closing system of the dust bag for your Philips vacuum cleaner.
Accessory specifications