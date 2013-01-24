Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Vacuum Cleaner accessories

    s-bag

    disposable dust bag

    FC8022/04
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world Probably the most sold dust bag in the world Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
      -{discount-value}

      s-bag disposable dust bag

      FC8022/04
      Overall Rating / 5

      Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

      s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      s-bag disposable dust bag

      Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

      s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits

      Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

      s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      s-bag disposable dust bag

      Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

      s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners of Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all vacuum-cleaner-bags

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        s-bag

        s-bag

        disposable dust bag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

        Longer performance, better filtration

        • HEPA - Anti-allergy
        ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

        ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

        The Philips HEPA Anti-Allergy s-bag has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this s-bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality helps people who suffer from allergies to improve their quality of life. The quality seal has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

        This new s-bag has a HEPA 10 level filtration

        The new material is providing a filtration level at HEPA 10 that is verified by the Swedish Test Institute, SP. Although the filtration capacity is improved the clogging performance is maintained, thanks to the fine fibre distribution in the material. Higher levels of filtration normally has a negative impact on the clogging performance.

        Synthetic dust bag for best performance and filtration

        Synthetic dust bag for longer performance and better filtration than paper bags.

        Special closing system

        No contact with the dust thanks to the patented closing system of the dust bag for your Philips vacuum cleaner.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Disposable dust bags for
          • AEG bag vacuum cleaners
          • Electrolux bag vacuum cleaners
          • FC8200 - FC8219
          • FC8380 - FC8399
          • FC8400 - FC8499
          • FC8600 - FC8649
          • FC9000 - FC9099
          • FC9100 - FC9199
          • HR8300 - HR8349
          • HR8368 - HR8378
          • HR8500 - HR8599
          • Tornado bag vacuum cleaners
          • Volta bag vacuum cleaners
          Number of dust bags
          4

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips