2 year warranty
Discontinued
FY2401/30
Original humidification filter for 2000 Series
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)
Compatible with 2000 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 6 months
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 2000 Series humidifier: HU4801, HU4802, HU4803, HU4810, HU4811, HU4813, HU4814. You can find your humidifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 6 months (1), reducing hassle and costs
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
Reviews
(1) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
(2) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidification modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, tested by an independent laboratory