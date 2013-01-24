Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    2000 Series

    Nano Protect Filter

    FY2422/40
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
      -{discount-value}

      2000 Series Nano Protect Filter

      FY2422/40
      Find support for this product

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

      2000 Series Nano Protect Filter

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 12 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        2000 Series

        2000 Series

        Nano Protect Filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Intelligent purification

        Captures 99.97% of particles

        • Captures 99.97% of particles
        Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

        Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

        As long as 12 months lifetime.

        As long as 12 months lifetime.

        Philips NanoProtect True HEPA filter has 78 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 12months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          883442210280

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips