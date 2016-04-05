2 year warranty
For fresh and healthy air in your car
Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health.
Compact deluxe
with healthy-air indicator
Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)
Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck
Automatic switch on when you start your car, 2 speeds to adjust filtration power, and a filter replacement indicator when filter needs to be changed
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nair88
05/04/2016
US
Works as promised
Bought this purifier 3 months ago. Since then, the musty smell has been removed from my car thanks to the purifier. As far as it's operation goes, it's near noiseless when running and has a pleasant chime when it first turns on with the car. Overall a great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system
Barbara716
23/02/2015
US
This product is giving me back my life.
I bought this with product hoping it would purify the air in my car from air pollution, air-borne particulates, ozone, pollen and VOCs. Even the smallest trace of these causes a severe asthma attack for me, so I have been limited to my house on days of poor air quality. This air purifier has set me free. Now I can drive across Los Angeles on super gross air days without putting my heath at risk or feeling sick. This is the only one I found that doesn't create ozone, so I tried it. It is quiet, unobtrusive, and efficient. I plan to take it with me when I travel and use it in rental cars, too, since it is small enough to fit in a suitcase. Well worth the price. I use it all the time now on the freeway, even on good air days, to clear out the exhaust, etc. that comes in from outside. It is awesome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system
Doovid
18/05/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
Great Auto Item
The unit works quite well. Unfortunately, the unit is strapped to my headrest, so I get hit with some of the air-flow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system