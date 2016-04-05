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GoPure Compactautomotive clean air system

GPC20GPX1

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

For fresh and healthy air in your car

Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health.

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For fresh and healthy air in your car

  • Compact deluxe

  • with healthy-air indicator

Three air-quality levels indication

Three air-quality levels indication

Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck

Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

Automatic switch on when you start your car, 2 speeds to adjust filtration power, and a filter replacement indicator when filter needs to be changed

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/04/2016

US

US

Works as promised

Bought this purifier 3 months ago. Since then, the musty smell has been removed from my car thanks to the purifier. As far as it's operation goes, it's near noiseless when running and has a pleasant chime when it first turns on with the car. Overall a great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

23/02/2015

US

US

This product is giving me back my life.

I bought this with product hoping it would purify the air in my car from air pollution, air-borne particulates, ozone, pollen and VOCs. Even the smallest trace of these causes a severe asthma attack for me, so I have been limited to my house on days of poor air quality. This air purifier has set me free. Now I can drive across Los Angeles on super gross air days without putting my heath at risk or feeling sick. This is the only one I found that doesn't create ozone, so I tried it. It is quiet, unobtrusive, and efficient. I plan to take it with me when I travel and use it in rental cars, too, since it is small enough to fit in a suitcase. Well worth the price. I use it all the time now on the freeway, even on good air days, to clear out the exhaust, etc. that comes in from outside. It is awesome.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

18/05/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great Auto Item

The unit works quite well. Unfortunately, the unit is strapped to my headrest, so I get hit with some of the air-flow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoPure Compact GPC20GPX1 automotive clean air system

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