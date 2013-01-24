Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car air quality

    GoPure Compact

    automotive clean air system

    GPC20GPX1
    • For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car
      -{discount-value}

      GoPure Compact automotive clean air system

      GPC20GPX1

      For fresh and healthy air in your car

      Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      GoPure Compact automotive clean air system

      For fresh and healthy air in your car

      Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      For fresh and healthy air in your car

      Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      GoPure Compact automotive clean air system

      For fresh and healthy air in your car

      Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all car-air-purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        GoPure Compact

        GoPure Compact

        automotive clean air system

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For fresh and healthy air in your car

        • Compact deluxe
        • with healthy-air indicator
        Three air-quality levels indication

        Three air-quality levels indication

        Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

        Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

        Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

        Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck

        Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

        Automatic switch on/off, filter replacement indicator

        Automatic switch on when you start your car, 2 speeds to adjust filtration power, and a filter replacement indicator when filter needs to be changed

        Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants. Healthy air in 15 min

        Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants. Healthy air in 15 min

        Unique 3-layers filtration process eliminates 99% of 0.3µm (PM2.5) harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery)

        Localizer1

        Localizer1

        Localizer2

        Localizer2

        Localizer3

        Localizer3

        Localizer4

        Localizer4

        Localizer5

        Localizer5

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Automotive clean air system
          Designation
          GP Compact 200
          Color
          Grey Dark
          Noise level
          40 (Low) - 50 (High)  dB
          Air particle sensor
          Yes
          Air quality indicator (AQI)
          3 levels AQI
          Automatic On/Off
          Yes
          Filter replacement indicator
          Yes
          Filter type
          FIL301ACA
          Fragrance dispenser
          No
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Speed settings
          2 speeds
          Power
          3  W
          Voltage
          12  V
          Filter Lifetime
          350  hr
          Air flow
          15 m³/h
          App enabled
          Localizer

        • Weight and dimensions

          Box dimensions (L x W x H)
          298 x 207 x 83  mm
          Box weight
          1200  g
          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          176 x 176 x 73  mm
          Product weight
          610  g

        • Accessories included

          Mounting accessories
          Attachment belt suction cup, anti-slide pads
          12v power cable length
          4m

        • Accessories in the box

          12v cigarette power cable
          12v cigarette lighter power cable lenght (m)
          Localizer  m
          Mounting accessories
          Localizer

        • Logistic data

          EAN (China)
          Localizer
          Ordering code (China)
          Localizer
          Quantity in box
          Localizer
          Reference (Order entry)
          Localizer

        • Performance

          Air cleaning efficiency
          (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration)
          Localizer
          Filtration bacteria/virus
          Localizer
          Filtration of dust/pollens
          Localizer
          Filtration Toluene
          Localizer
          Filtration TVOC
          Localizer
          Filtration of particles
          Localizer
          Filtration Formaldehyde
          Localizer

        • Replacement

          Filter type
          Localizer

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Localizer
          Expected benefits
          Localizer

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products