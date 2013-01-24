Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits