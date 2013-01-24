Advanced infrared heat technology for up to 80% less smoke

The advanced Infrared technology and the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly grilled food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize unpleasant smoke and grease splattering. As fat and water content differ per food type, grilling some ingredients (beef and chicken) results in hardly any smoke, while with others (pork or lamb) there can be slightly more- yet much less than with current grills.