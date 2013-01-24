Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits
Indoor Grill
Philips shop price
Total:
Grills and BBQs are hard to clean. However thanks to the non-stick grid the appliance takes less than a minute to be cleaned. Additionally the detachable parts are dishwasher safe. Cleaning a grill has never been so easy.
Food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated into the grease tray allowing for lean grilling.
The robust die-cast aluminium grid allows for a perfectly grilled food
The advanced Infrared technology and the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly grilled food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize unpleasant smoke and grease splattering. As fat and water content differ per food type, grilling some ingredients (beef and chicken) results in hardly any smoke, while with others (pork or lamb) there can be slightly more- yet much less than with current grills.
Delicious recipes, handy tips and tricks- all included in the free recipe book.
Even when you have finished grilling, you can keep your food warm by switching the grill to the keep warm setting.
Simple to use, easy to install. The Philips Smoke-less Indoor grill consists of two parts: a grid and grease tray, which will take less than a minute to assemble. With minimal parts to set up, you will spend less time on assembly and more time on enjoying all the goodness of grilled food.
To get a great browned piece of meat you need to cook it at temperatures above 300 F. Burning can occur when meat comes in contact with at 500 degrees F or more (or if you overcook it). Philips Smoke-less grill reaches temperature of 450 F that does not experience the occasional drops of temperature like in the conventional grills. In addition, the ALU grid helps achieve authentic BBQ grill marks on food.
The powerful infrared heat sears the meat without burning it, while the inside remains tender and juicy.
When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446° F degrees, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains that temperature throughout the entire cooking process. With one perfect temperature you will be able grill different types of food at once and achieve tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design