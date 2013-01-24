Home
    Coffee

    Saeco Xsmall

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8645/47
    Saeco
    Overall Rating
    Saeco
    • Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
      Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8645/47
      Overall Rating

      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

      Whatever blend of coffee you wish to try next, the Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes also equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of velvety pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

      Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

      Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

        Xsmall

        Xsmall

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

        One touch super-automatic espresso machine

        • 3 Beverages
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Black
        Enjoy 3 beverages at your fingertips

        Enjoy 3 beverages at your fingertips

        Enjoy your favourite drinks for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        The Classic Milk Frother, which baristas also call Pannarello, dispenses steam to help you easily prepare soft milk foam for your cappuccino. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Thorough cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

        Thorough cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

        The brewing group is the heart of every super-automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Hot coffee from the first cup with the quick heat boiler

        Hot coffee from the first cup with the quick heat boiler

        Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. The Quick heat boiler ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

        Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

        Enjoy 2 cups at the same time with Double Cup function

        Enjoy and share your favorite coffee thanks to the double cup function

        Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

        It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.

        Adjust and store your personal user profile

        Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

        Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

        Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Milk Solution
          Classic Milk Frother
          User Interface
          LED Buttons

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity waste container
          8  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1  L
          Coffee bean capacity
          180  g
          Cord length
          <100  cm
          Filter compatibility
          Brita Intenza
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Max. cup height
          95  mm
          Product dimensions
          295 x 325 x 420  mm
          Voltage
          120  V
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          No
          Coffee Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          No
          User Profiles
          1

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Gusto perfetto
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Hot water
          Coffee Powder Option
          No
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

              Subscribe to our newsletter

