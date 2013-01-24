Home
    Every moment deserves its coffee flavor
      Saeco Moltio Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8767/47
      Find support for this product

      Every moment deserves its coffee flavor

      The Moltio espresso machine, a unique masterpiece crafted to offer a tailored taste experience. Thanks to our exclusive bean switcher, preparing the right coffee that always matches your mood and the occasion will be as easy as a click

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Moltio Super-automatic espresso machine

      Every moment deserves its coffee flavor

      The Moltio espresso machine, a unique masterpiece crafted to offer a tailored taste experience. Thanks to our exclusive bean switcher, preparing the right coffee that always matches your mood and the occasion will be as easy as a click

        Every moment deserves its coffee flavor

        Changing beans is now one click away

        • 7 Beverages
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Black
        • 5 step adjustable grinder
        Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

        Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

        You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

        The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

        The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

        Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

        Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

        Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

        The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        When time is of the essence, you can brew perfect espresso and cappuccino without the wait, thanks to the Quick Heat Boiler. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        Technical Specifications

        • Finishing

          Material panarello
          Stainless steel
          Material boiler
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          256 x 470 x 350  mm
          Weight of product
          8.5  kg

        • Design

          Color
          • Black
          • Silver

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          230  V
          Capacity bean container
          290  gr
          Capacity waste container
          15  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1.9  L
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Max. cup height
          142  mm
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Water boilers
          1

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
          Suitable for
          Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
          Cups at the same time
          2
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Automatic de-scaling cycle
          • Automatic rinse cycle
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable brewing group
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable spout
          • Removable bean container
          • Removable drip-tray
          • Removable water tank
          Special functions
          • Ceramic grinder
          • Hot water option
          • Manual milk frother Pannarello
          • Pre-brewing
          • Waterfilter option

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1850  W

