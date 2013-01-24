Search terms
Every moment deserves its coffee flavor
The Moltio espresso machine, a unique masterpiece crafted to offer a tailored taste experience. Thanks to our exclusive bean switcher, preparing the right coffee that always matches your mood and the occasion will be as easy as a click
Super-automatic espresso machine
You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.
For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.
When time is of the essence, you can brew perfect espresso and cappuccino without the wait, thanks to the Quick Heat Boiler. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.
