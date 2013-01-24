Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect
Saeco presents, Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering quality, extra convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is a proud ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect
Saeco presents, Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering quality, extra convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is a proud ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits
The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect
Saeco presents, Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering quality, extra convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is a proud ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect
Saeco presents, Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering quality, extra convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is a proud ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits
Super-automatic espresso machine
Philips shop price
Total:
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.
This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
Your super-automatic espresso machine is effortless to use thanks to the frontal loading of the water tank and the dump box.
Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.
Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.
Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. The Quick heat boiler ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.
The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use
Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.
Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.
Customization
General specifications
Other features
Technical specifications
Variety
Service
CA6700/47
CA6706/48