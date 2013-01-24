Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Coffee

    Saeco GranBaristo Avanti

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8967/47
    Saeco
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
    • The most advanced at-home coffee experience The most advanced at-home coffee experience The most advanced at-home coffee experience
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8967/47
      Find support for this product

      The most advanced at-home coffee experience

      Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

      The most advanced at-home coffee experience

      Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all saeco-automatic-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        GranBaristo Avanti

        GranBaristo Avanti

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The most advanced at-home coffee experience

        Enjoy 18 drinks simply prepared from your tablet*

        • 18 Beverages
        • Integrated milk carafe
        • Stainless Steel
        • AquaClean
        One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

        One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

        Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

        Adjust the length, 6 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        Adjust the length, 6 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

        Adjust and store up to 6 user profiles

        Adjust and store up to 6 user profiles

        Store your personal coffee settings in the easily accessible personal user profiles. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee, cappuccino and all other drinks always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

        Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

        Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

        Variable brewing pressure for coffee and espresso

        Variable brewing pressure for coffee and espresso

        The Saeco GranBaristo offers an unparalleled variety of drinks to suit any occasion thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.

        Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

        Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

        Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

        Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

        Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

        The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

        Enjoy 18 beverages at your fingertips

        Enjoy an unparalled variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Customize and save each drink easily via the App

        The Saeco Avanti App offers you our most advanced Espresso coffee experience. It provides you access to a world of indulgent Variety of coffee specialties customized exactly to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize strength, length, temperature and taste for each drink. Explore, experiment and dream up any number of delectable drinks from the comfort of your chair, and store an endless number of drinks in your App.

        One-finger removable brewing group for an effortless clean

        The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a brewing group that can be removed using just one finger for an effortless cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Milk Solution
          • Integrated Milk Carafe
          • Quick Milk clean

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.5  L
          Capacity waste container
          20  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1.7  L
          Coffee bean capacity
          270  g
          Color & Finishing
          Stainless Steel
          Cord length
          >100  cm
          Filter compatibility
          Brita Intenza
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Product dimensions
          205 x 360 x 460  mm
          Voltage
          120  V
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Access from the top
          Weight of product
          13  kg
          Max. cup height
          165  mm

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          6
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          Temperature settings
          3
          User Profiles
          6

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Gusto perfetto
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Café au Lait
          • Caffè crema
          • Cappuccino
          • Energy coffee
          • Espresso
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Espresso Macchiato
          • Hot water
          • Latte Macchiato
          • Milk froth
          • Ristretto
          Brewing group
          Varipresso Technology
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Avanti App is compatible with iPad 3/4/Air/Mini retina, running iOS7 and newer, and with Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (8.0inch)/Tab 4 (10.1inch)/Note pro LTE (12.2inch), Nexus 7 2013 (7inch), Sony Xperia Z LTE(10.1 inch), running Android v.4.3 and newer, and Bluetooth version 4.0 and newer
              • Please note that the Saeco GranBaristo Avanti is App ready but a smart device is not included with the product. Download the Saeco Avanti App under: http://www.saeco.com/avanti-app

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips