2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/lavender
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.4
of 5
89
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
craftylady
31/12/2020
US
Only brand I will own
This is my second Philips air fryer. Bought to replace my first one that fan stopped working after 4_1/2 years of use. I use mine 5-6 days a week and 2-3 times a day. Only fryer I will buy or recommend. Knobs easy to operate and always crispy results.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/36 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/36 Airfryer
cruiseagent
23/06/2020
US
Verified buyer
Love My Air Fryer
If I could only have 1 appliance, it would be my air fryer. I can do almost all my cooking in it. It is the perfect size for 2 but I strongly recommend the grill pan. I use the air fryer with the grill pan almost every night.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/06 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/06 Airfryer
KathyR48
30/03/2018
US
Love it! Love it! Love it!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I received the air fryer as a gift. I was skeptical at first, but boy was I surprised. I use the air fryer 3-4 times weekly. The basket is small, but when cooking a larger quantity, I have learned to slightly undercook first batch then throw it all back in the last few minutes of cooking the second batch. Works greats!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/66 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/66 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.