    Cooking

    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9220/40
    Best tasting fries, without the oil!*
      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9220/40
      Overall Rating / 5

      Best tasting fries, without the oil!*

      Airfryer's patented Rapid Air technology enables you to make the tastiest fries that contain up to 80% less fat! Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. It provides less smell and is easy to clean for daily use! See all benefits

        Best tasting fries, without the oil!*

        With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

        • Low fat fryer
        • Multicooker
        • White
        Adjustable temperature control for the perfect result

        Adjustable temperature control for the perfect result

        It's fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right temperature for the best result!

        Timer with ready signal and auto shutoff

        Timer with ready signal and auto shutoff

        It's integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes.The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator.

        Food separator to fry different dishes at the same time

        Food separator to fry different dishes at the same time

        If you're cooking an entire meal, the separator accessory of the Philips airfryer is a handy way to fry multiple dishes at the same time and prevents the flavours of different foods mixing with each other.

        Integrated air filter keeps your kitchen fresh and clean

        Integrated air filter keeps your kitchen fresh and clean

        The integrated air filter prevents unwanted cooking smells and vapours and keeps your kitchen fresh and clean.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

        Rapid Air technology fries the tastiest food without the oil

        Rapid Air technology fries the tastiest food without the oil

        Airfryer's patented Rapid Air technology enables you to fry the tastiest crispy fries that contain up to 80% less fat than a conventional fryer! Its unique combination of fast circulating hot air and a grill element allows you to fry a variety of delicious fried food, snacks, chicken, meat and more in a fast and easy way. Since you only fry with air it provides less smell and vapours than traditional frying, is easy to clean and safe and economical for daily use!

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes and tips and tricks

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes and tips and tricks

        The airfryer comes with an inspiring recipe booklet, written by a culinary expert, that contains 30 delicious easy-to-prepare recipes and is packed with tips and tricks. Treat you and your family with home made chicken nuggets, fish cakes, tapas, quiche and lots more. With the airfryer you can turn delicious food into a healthy feast!

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Food separator
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White, lavender
          Materials
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          30-minute timer
          Yes
          Adjustable thermostat
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Integrated on/off switch
          Yes
          Ready signal
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes
          Patented Rapid Air Technology
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          2.2 L
          Power China
          1300 W
          Power Global
          1425 W
          Voltage China
          220 V
          Voltage Global
          230 V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          287 x 315 x 384  mm
          Weight appliance
          7.0  kg

            • For fresh fries add half a table spoon of oil for extra taste. Frozen fries are normally precooked in oil.

