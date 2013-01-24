Search terms
Best tasting fries, without the oil!*
Airfryer's patented Rapid Air technology enables you to make the tastiest fries that contain up to 80% less fat! Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. It provides less smell and is easy to clean for daily use! See all benefits
It's fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right temperature for the best result!
It's integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes.The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator.
The integrated air filter prevents unwanted cooking smells and vapours and keeps your kitchen fresh and clean.
Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Airfryer's patented Rapid Air technology enables you to fry the tastiest crispy fries that contain up to 80% less fat than a conventional fryer! Its unique combination of fast circulating hot air and a grill element allows you to fry a variety of delicious fried food, snacks, chicken, meat and more in a fast and easy way. Since you only fry with air it provides less smell and vapours than traditional frying, is easy to clean and safe and economical for daily use!
The airfryer comes with an inspiring recipe booklet, written by a culinary expert, that contains 30 delicious easy-to-prepare recipes and is packed with tips and tricks. Treat you and your family with home made chicken nuggets, fish cakes, tapas, quiche and lots more. With the airfryer you can turn delicious food into a healthy feast!
