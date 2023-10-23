2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rapid Air technology
4.1L
Black
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
BTS59
23/10/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
This unit is a solid performer.
Works very well but experimenting with cooking times is recommended. Very simple and easy to use - quite versatile. Cleaning is also a breeze. Nice unit for smaller families/couples/singles. A quality unit!
Pros
Versatile, easy to use, cleans up well, compact
Cons
Might be too small for larger families
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
Wlbb
17/04/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Great air fryer
Excellent performance from this machine easy to use easy to clean
Pros
Light efficient reliable
Cons
Non yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
T.Culture
31/05/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Surprised I like it so much!
I purchased an Air Fryer for my 15 year old son so he could try a recipe from Tik Tok. I really saw it as a gadget only for him and was super surprised on how much I ended up loving it and using it for everything, meat, seafood and vegetables!
Pros
easy to use, easy to clean
Cons
the capacity is too small for a family
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.