    Cooking

    Essential

    Airfryer

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
      Essential Airfryer

      Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

      Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

        Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

        Thanks to Rapid Air technology

        • Rapid Air technology
        • 0.8Kg, 4.1L
        • Black
        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

        Fry with up to 90% less fat*

        Fry with up to 90% less fat*

        The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

        Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

        Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

        Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

        Recipes personalized to your preferences

        Recipes personalized to your preferences

        Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

        Touch screen with 7 presets

        Touch screen with 7 presets

        Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

        Keep warm function

        Keep warm function

        Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

        The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

        The No.1 low-fat fryer

        The No.1 low-fat fryer

        Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**

        Homemade. Made easy.

        Homemade. Made easy.

        Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

        Airfryer experts for 10+ years

        Airfryer experts for 10+ years

        Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • LED display
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Time control

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1400  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          360x264x295  mm
          Weight of product
          4.55  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

              Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
              Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data
              Available only in countries with a NutriU community

