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  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Discontinued

Philips 3000 SeriesAirfryer L

HD9252/91

4.8
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
See all benefits

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 4.1L

  • Black

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/10/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

This unit is a solid performer.

Works very well but experimenting with cooking times is recommended. Very simple and easy to use - quite versatile. Cleaning is also a breeze. Nice unit for smaller families/couples/singles. A quality unit!

Pros

Versatile, easy to use, cleans up well, compact

Cons

Might be too small for larger families

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

17/04/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great air fryer

Excellent performance from this machine easy to use easy to clean

Pros

Light efficient reliable

Cons

Non yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

31/05/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Surprised I like it so much!

I purchased an Air Fryer for my 15 year old son so he could try a recipe from Tik Tok. I really saw it as a gadget only for him and was super surprised on how much I ended up loving it and using it for everything, meat, seafood and vegetables!

Pros

easy to use, easy to clean

Cons

the capacity is too small for a family

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series HD9252/91 Airfryer L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a HomeID community

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.