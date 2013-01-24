Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Get an energy boost naturally
Research shows that our mood and energy levels are regulated by light. The briteLITE 6 energy light provides full spectrum 10,000 lux light that naturally restores the essential light signals needed to feel happy and energetic.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get an energy boost naturally
Research shows that our mood and energy levels are regulated by light. The briteLITE 6 energy light provides full spectrum 10,000 lux light that naturally restores the essential light signals needed to feel happy and energetic.
Get an energy boost naturally
Research shows that our mood and energy levels are regulated by light. The briteLITE 6 energy light provides full spectrum 10,000 lux light that naturally restores the essential light signals needed to feel happy and energetic.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get an energy boost naturally
Research shows that our mood and energy levels are regulated by light. The briteLITE 6 energy light provides full spectrum 10,000 lux light that naturally restores the essential light signals needed to feel happy and energetic.
briteLITE 6 energy light
Philips shop price
Total:
The briteLITE combines 10,000 lux light with boosted blue spectrum.
Our bodies use sunlight to regulate a variety of functions that affect our mood and energy level. Without enough sunlight, we often feel down and lack energy. In the winter months this can be especially noticeable, leading to what many refer to as the "winter blues". Light therapy is a simple and natural way to help you restore your mood and energy levels and beat winter blues -without the use of drugs or artificial stimulants. Best of all, most people feel the benefits of light within just a few days.
Our modern lifestyles often add to the problem because we may spend most of our time under artificial lights that simply do not replicate sunlight. By using the briteLITE energy light, you can boost your mood and energy by replenishing the light you may be missing.
With four convenient settings, you can choose the one that's right for you. Plus, the briteLITE remembers your last session length and shuts down automatically when your time is finished, making it easy to use.
With four convenient settings, you can choose the one that is right for you. Plus, the briteLITE remembers your last session length and shuts down automatically when your time is finished, making it easy to use.
Philips briteLITE 6 provides the ideal wavelength, color spectrum and intensity of light our bodies respond to.
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Safety
Logistic data