Clinically proven to treat winter blues

Our bodies use sunlight to regulate a variety of functions that affect our mood and energy level. Without enough sunlight, we often feel down and lack energy. In the winter months this can be especially noticeable, leading to what many refer to as the "winter blues". Light therapy is a simple and natural way to help you restore your mood and energy levels and beat winter blues -without the use of drugs or artificial stimulants. Best of all, most people feel the benefits of light within just a few days.