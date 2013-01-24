Home
      Research shows that our mood and energy levels are regulated by light. The briteLITE 6 energy light provides full spectrum 10,000 lux light that naturally restores the essential light signals needed to feel happy and energetic.

        Get an energy boost naturally

        with full-spectrum 10,000 lux light intensity

        10,000 lux light intensity

        The briteLITE combines 10,000 lux light with boosted blue spectrum.

        Clinically proven to treat winter blues

        Our bodies use sunlight to regulate a variety of functions that affect our mood and energy level. Without enough sunlight, we often feel down and lack energy. In the winter months this can be especially noticeable, leading to what many refer to as the "winter blues". Light therapy is a simple and natural way to help you restore your mood and energy levels and beat winter blues -without the use of drugs or artificial stimulants. Best of all, most people feel the benefits of light within just a few days.

        Provides the natural benefits of sunlight

        Our modern lifestyles often add to the problem because we may spend most of our time under artificial lights that simply do not replicate sunlight. By using the briteLITE energy light, you can boost your mood and energy by replenishing the light you may be missing.

        Four timer settings ranging from 15 to 60 minutes

        With four convenient settings, you can choose the one that's right for you. Plus, the briteLITE remembers your last session length and shuts down automatically when your time is finished, making it easy to use.

        Automatically shuts off when session time is up

        With four convenient settings, you can choose the one that is right for you. Plus, the briteLITE remembers your last session length and shuts down automatically when your time is finished, making it easy to use.

        The light our bodies respond to

        Philips briteLITE 6 provides the ideal wavelength, color spectrum and intensity of light our bodies respond to.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          7.1 x 11 x 17.4 in / 18 x 28 x 44  cm
          Product weight
          6.6 Ibs / 3  kg
          Box dimensions (WxHxD)
          8 x 18 x 12.5 in / 20 x 45 x 32 cm
          Box weight
          3.6  kg
          Master carton
          4

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Type of lamps
          Fluorescent

        • Safety

          UV-free
          No UV or near-UV radiation

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV code
          884331060

