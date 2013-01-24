Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Light therapy

    Wake-up Light Plus

    HF3485/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wake up naturally Wake up naturally Wake up naturally
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Wake-up Light Plus

      HF3485/60
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. You can personalise your waking experience by adding new sounds and music via USB. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Wake-up Light Plus

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. You can personalise your waking experience by adding new sounds and music via USB. See all benefits

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. You can personalise your waking experience by adding new sounds and music via USB. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Wake-up Light Plus

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. You can personalise your waking experience by adding new sounds and music via USB. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sleep-wake-up-light

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wake-up Light Plus

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wake up naturally

        with a Wake-up Light that gradually wakes you up

        • USB playback
        • and Dusk simulation
        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        The light intensity from your wake-up light gradually increases in 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and increases the level of energy in your body, gently preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up light can be set up to 250 lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, cows from the alpes, a chuckoo sound and relaxing yoga music. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.

        Add new sounds & music via USB

        Add new sounds & music via USB

        It gives you the option to wake up with a new wake-up sound every day. You can download specially developed wake-up songs from www.philips.com and put them on your USB stick. When adding the USB stick to the Wake-up Light you can select your favorite song from the stick and at your set wake-up time it will start to play. It also gives you the option to listen to your own MP3 files on the USB.

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        The gradual decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.

        Smart snooze - tap anywhere to snooze

        Smart snooze - tap anywhere to snooze

        You can put the Wake-up Light into snooze mode by simply tapping anywhere on the product. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        The 20 different brightness settings allow you to use the product as a bedside lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        The Wake-up Light makes use of a replaceable halogen lamp for the natural sunrise simulation.

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Independent research* shows that 8 out of 10 Wake-up Light users, found it easier to get out of bed. MatrixLab BE, NL, D, AT, CH 2011; n=209

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        It has been clinically proven that light wakes you up more pleasantly and improves the quality of waking up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Well-being by light

          Wake-up gradually
          Yes
          Increase alertness
          Yes
          Drift to sleep naturally
          Yes

        • Comfortable light

          Sunrise simulating process
          adjustable, 20-40 minutes
          Brightness settings
          20
          Dusk simulation
          • 15 min
          • 30 min
          • 45 min
          • 60 min
          • 90 min
          • adjustbale
          Light Intensity dimmer
          Yes, 20 levels
          Light intensity
          0-250 Lux at 40-50 cm
          Replaceable lamp
          Yes

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Radio presets
          3
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          4
          USB slot
          Yes
          Music format
          MP3, WMA
          USB stick
          Not included

        • Easy to use

          Display brightness control
          4 settings
          On/off button
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          2
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Snooze type
          Smart snooze
          Electricity back-up function
          15  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Instore demo function
          Yes

        • Safety

          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          85  W
          Voltage
          110  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Lifetime of lamps
          expected > 4000 hours
          Type of lamps
          Philips Halogen Lamp 100W, 12V, GY6.35
          Cord length
          200  cm

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          25.2 (height) x 17.0 (diameter)  cm
          Product weight
          1.45  kg
          Box dimensions (WxHxD)
          19.5 x 30 x 19 (WxHxD) cm
          Box weight
          1.7  kg

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV code
          884348560

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Norden, M.J. et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand, 1993; Gordijn, M. et al. Universiteit van Groningen, 2007

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips