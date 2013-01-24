Add new sounds & music via USB

It gives you the option to wake up with a new wake-up sound every day. You can download specially developed wake-up songs from www.philips.com and put them on your USB stick. When adding the USB stick to the Wake-up Light you can select your favorite song from the stick and at your set wake-up time it will start to play. It also gives you the option to listen to your own MP3 files on the USB.