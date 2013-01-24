The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energized we have done a lot of clinical research. This reseach was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and that it improves your mood in the morning.