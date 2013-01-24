Search terms
Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed
Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way. It helps you to feel more refreshed, so that it is easier get out of bed. See all benefits
The sensitivity to light differs per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 10 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalized and even be set up to 200 lux.
Philips was founded over a 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold lightbulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowlegde and expertise of the world's most well know lighting expert.
At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energized we have done a lot of clinical research. This reseach was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and that it improves your mood in the morning.
The sound stops when you tap the top of the product. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.
Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.
The brightness of the display can change from high-medium-low-very low-none.
At your set wake up time a sound will play to complete the wake up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minute. You can choose from one natural bird sound and one yoga sound.
Listen to your favorite radio show while you are waking up.
Sunset simulation is a light therapy used before you go to sleep. Sunset simulation prepares your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light to your set duration.
When there has been a power failure, the set clock time will be saved for up to 8 hours, with a minimum of 4 hours.
