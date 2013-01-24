Home
    SmartSleep

    SmartSleep

    HF3650/60

    • Fall asleep relaxed. Fall asleep relaxed. Fall asleep relaxed.
      Fall asleep relaxed.

      The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.(1)

        Fall asleep relaxed.

        Wake up refreshed.

        • Simulated sunrise and sunset
        • RelaxBreathe to sleep
        • Multiple lights and sounds
        • Formerly known as Somneo
        Simulate a natural sunrise to wake up refreshed

        Simulate a natural sunrise to wake up refreshed

        The Sleep and Wake Up Light gradually increases before your alarm time. Over the course of 30 minutes, the simulation will start off a soft morning red and gradually increase to orange, until your room is filled with bright yellow right. This creates a natural stimulation to wake up, while your body is still asleep. By the time light has filled the room, natural sounds or FM radio completes your wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day.

        Sunset simulation prepares your body for sleep

        Sunset simulation prepares your body for sleep

        The sunset simulation program prepares your body to sleep by gradually decreasing light and optional sound to your set duration, gently helping you to relax before you fall asleep.

        Light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep

        Light-guided breathing helps you relax to sleep

        Inspired by well-known breathing and relaxation exercises our light-guided wind-down function is designed to help get you to sleep by helping you decompress from the day’s activities and unwind. Follow one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with your breathing while keeping your eyes closed for a calm and peaceful transition from your day to your dreams

        A soft light to guide you in the dark

        A soft light to guide you in the dark

        When turned on in the middle of the night, the Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light provides a soft light that is just enough to let you find your way in the dark - without jarrign your senses. The midnight light can be easily activated and de-activated with a few simple taps on the clock.

        Smart touch display for easy device control

        Smart touch display for easy device control

        Our seamlessly integrated multi-level touch display lets you set your chosen parameters intuitively and fast. Just approach the display with your hand and control your light with a touch on the buttons. The light will adjust the brightness of the display automatically to the light level in your room. You also have the option to siwtch off the display completely.

        Just tap the top of the product to snooze

        Just tap the top of the product to snooze

        A slight tap on top of the wake-up light sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.

        Select the brightness level that's right for you

        Select the brightness level that's right for you

        Sensitivity to light differs from person to person—a brightness level that could instantly wake you might not budge someone else. Multiple light settings let you choose which intensity level is just right for you. In general, when the brightness is set to a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. When you are not sleeping, the wake up light becomes an adjustable bedside or reading light.

        Choose the sound or music you wake up to

        Choose the sound or music you wake up to

        Wake up to nature sounds, ambient music or your favorite local FM radio station. At your set wake up time your selected sound will start to play softly, and gradually increase in volume to your pre-set level within a few minutes. The transition from sleep to waking is gentle, but intended to eventually get you fully awake. Connect your mobile device or tablet to the AUX port to turn the light into a speaker.

        The Wake-Up Light clinically proven to work

        The Wake-Up Light clinically proven to work

        Philips wake-up lights are clinically proven to improve your general wellbeing after waking up. Several independent studies have shown that our wake-up light improves the quality of waking up, improves your mood and makes you feel more refreshed in the morning. 92% of users say our wake-up light wakes them up pleasantly, while 88% of users say that the wake-up light is a better way to wake up than how they did before.* In addition, 92% of users find it easier to get out of bed**

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          App enabled w/ alarm scheduler
          No
          AmbiTrack bedroom monitoring
          No
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Charges mobile phone
          Yes
          Control by Smartphone
          No
          Cord length
          5 feet
          Dimensions
          8.8 x 8.6 x 4.7 inches
          Weight
          1.98 pounds
          Type of lamp
          LED

        • Alarm

          PowerWake alarm
          No
          Snooze type
          Smart Snooze
          Tap snooze for sound
          9 minutes

        • Sound

          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          7
          Number of relaxation sounds
          3
          AUX entry
          Yes
          FM radio
          Yes

        • Light

          Sun themes
          1
          Midnight light
          Yes
          Display brightness control
          Self adjusting
          Number of Brightness settings
          25
          Light colors
          white, orange, yellow, amber
          Max Lux level
          310

        • Technical Specification

          Frequency
          50/60Hz
          Power Output adapter
          18W
          UV-free
          Yes
          Voltage
          10-240 VAC
          Country of Origin
          China

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 1. Blauz Research 2008, N=471 users
            • *Previously called Somneo

