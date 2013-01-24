Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fall asleep relaxed.
The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.(1) See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fall asleep relaxed.
The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.(1) See all benefits
Fall asleep relaxed.
The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.(1) See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fall asleep relaxed.
The Sleep and Wake-Up Light designed to help you relax and wake up refreshed. With light-guided breathing and personalized sun settings, join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.(1) See all benefits
Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Philips shop price
Total:
The Sleep and Wake Up Light gradually increases before your alarm time. Over the course of 30 minutes, the simulation will start off a soft morning red and gradually increase to orange, until your room is filled with bright yellow right. This creates a natural stimulation to wake up, while your body is still asleep. By the time light has filled the room, natural sounds or FM radio completes your wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day.
The sunset simulation program prepares your body to sleep by gradually decreasing light and optional sound to your set duration, gently helping you to relax before you fall asleep.
Inspired by well-known breathing and relaxation exercises our light-guided wind-down function is designed to help get you to sleep by helping you decompress from the day’s activities and unwind. Follow one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with your breathing while keeping your eyes closed for a calm and peaceful transition from your day to your dreams
When turned on in the middle of the night, the Connected Sleep and Wake Up Light provides a soft light that is just enough to let you find your way in the dark - without jarrign your senses. The midnight light can be easily activated and de-activated with a few simple taps on the clock.
Our seamlessly integrated multi-level touch display lets you set your chosen parameters intuitively and fast. Just approach the display with your hand and control your light with a touch on the buttons. The light will adjust the brightness of the display automatically to the light level in your room. You also have the option to siwtch off the display completely.
A slight tap on top of the wake-up light sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.
Sensitivity to light differs from person to person—a brightness level that could instantly wake you might not budge someone else. Multiple light settings let you choose which intensity level is just right for you. In general, when the brightness is set to a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. When you are not sleeping, the wake up light becomes an adjustable bedside or reading light.
Wake up to nature sounds, ambient music or your favorite local FM radio station. At your set wake up time your selected sound will start to play softly, and gradually increase in volume to your pre-set level within a few minutes. The transition from sleep to waking is gentle, but intended to eventually get you fully awake. Connect your mobile device or tablet to the AUX port to turn the light into a speaker.
Philips wake-up lights are clinically proven to improve your general wellbeing after waking up. Several independent studies have shown that our wake-up light improves the quality of waking up, improves your mood and makes you feel more refreshed in the morning. 92% of users say our wake-up light wakes them up pleasantly, while 88% of users say that the wake-up light is a better way to wake up than how they did before.* In addition, 92% of users find it easier to get out of bed**
Product details
Alarm
Sound
Light
Technical Specification